Appeal after attempted theft and collision in Hope

Piles of waste have been dumped in a lay-by off the road known as the 13 bends.

Significant amount of waste illegally dumped off main Derbyshire road

Twelve drivers were caught speeding during a crackdown in Birch Vale.

Speeding drivers clocked by police during crackdown in High Peak village

Kings Arms Hotel

Pub's licence suspended after two serious assaults

WEATHER: A frosty start with sunny spells

Alton Towers unveils new rollercoaster

Sign up now for armed forces charity challenge

Warning issued by Action Fraud about "most convincing phishing email" ever seen

Lee Sibley, 15, is lobbying to have homework scrapped in secondary schools.

VIDEO: 15-year-old boy lobbying to have homework scrapped in secondary schools

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Police caught drug-user with more amphetamine

PICTURE: Car left stranded on barrier after M1 collision

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident.

Three-vehicle crash shuts Peak District road

The car seized by police for not having 'commuting' insurance

Police issue warning after car seized due to insurance not covering commuting

The Snake Pass.

Peak District road in top ten of routes van drivers prefer to avoid

The Royal Oak at Hurdlow has seen five accidents outside its doors in the last two weeks.

PICTURES: Owner complains after road accidents plague High Peak pub

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Beggar must pay £155 after unwittingly targeting off-duty police officer in plain clothes

The deadline for applications is January 15.

Deadline approaching for Derbyshire parents to apply for primary school places

Mike Joseph who has set up a water-powered generator with the help of local school children to power the village Christmas lights.

Bradwell village switch on hydroelectric Christmas lights in UK first

High Peak MP Ruth George on a visit to New Mills Nursery with Tracy Brabin, shadow early years minister. Also pictured is Claire Inman, from New Mills Nursery.

High Peak MP warns over impact of free nursery places

Over 1,700 children were involved in the project.

WATCH: Children perform special song about Derbyshire

Northern trains reveal timetable for three-day strike in East Midlands

Workers were asked to vote for the office jargon they hate the most.

Is this ALREADY the most irritating phrase heard in Derbyshire offices in 2018?

Alice Hague was over the moon to receive her own shopping trolley courtesy of Whites Spar in Calver.

Calver shopkeeper turns Santa to help mum fufil special Christmas wish

Derbyshire MPs concerned about release of rapist John Worboys

Changes could be coming at Matlock fire station as Derbyshire Fire and Rescue seek to cut costs.

Derbyshire fire service launch public consultation on station staffing

Derbyshire MPs were asked for their views on the President's re-tweet and the issue of his State Visit to the UK

Should President Trump still visit UK? Derbyshire MP's have their say

Fly tipping Friday - mountains of rubbish set to be dumped today

How can you recycle your Christmas waste?

How to recycle your Christmas waste

National Trust Ranger Luke Barley (in red) and Joe Alsop from Natural England near Monsal Dale. Photo: David Bocking.

Peak District conservationists join the battle to avoid ‘ash Armageddon’

Flu hotspots revealed: Map shows areas in Derbyshire worst affected by flu as Aussie strain hits UK

Resolve to improve your health

Today is the most popular day of the year to conceive

Today is 'National Baby Making Day' - most popular day to conceive

Are you taking part in Dry January?

People in the Midlands not giving up booze for January

Cavendish Hospital in Buxton

Reassurance sought over Spencer Ward respite care provision

