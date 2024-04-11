Staff work hard to bring the curriculum to life at this Buxton school, say Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The education watchdog inspected Manifold Church of England Primary School and said it was warm and welcoming.

Inspector Rachel King said: “The school has recently joined a new trust. The school ensures that all pupils study a broad range of subjects. A new curriculum is now in place.

“This focuses on high-quality texts that seek to broaden pupils’ understanding of the wider world. Staff work hard to bring the curriculum to life, and pupils enjoy the active learning opportunities on offer. All pupils learn well and are prepared for the next phase of their education by the time they leave.”

The report noted the school provides a variety of educational trips, visits and clubs and these enable pupils to explore new talents and interests. Pupils are also invited to apply for a wide range of leadership roles.

Ms King said: “In some subjects, teachers are still developing their understanding of the new curriculum. In these cases, pupils do not always recall and apply their learning effectively.”

Inspectors stated the school makes ‘reading a priority’.

Ms King added: “Pupils benefit from a text-rich curriculum, much of which they enjoy and remember. The new phonics scheme gives opportunities for children to practise reading. Books are well matched to their knowledge and stage. The majority of pupils are fluent readers by the time they reach Year 3.”

Teachers successfully adapt learning activities to support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, the report says. “Staff know the children well and have a secure understanding of their needs. As a result, pupils with SEND make good progress from their starting points. They are able to access the full curriculum and all aspects of school life,” says Ms King.

Looking at what the school can improve on, Ofsted say, some pupils have not yet gained sufficient understanding of other cultures and communities and how these relate directly to fundamental British values.