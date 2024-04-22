Police slam motorists for ignoring road closure signs at series of crash scenes across the High Peak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have attended a number of crashes in recent weeks, where drivers have moved cones or signs to access closed routes.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Recently, officers have been to numerous road traffic collisions across the High Peak, many of which have required us to close the road – which leads us on to this post and the reason behind it.

When a road closure is required, officers will find a suitable location to close it and whether people believe this or not, it is not put there for your inconvenience – it is there to keep those working in the road safe and you safe.

A number of motorists have ignored road closures at the scenes of crashes across Derbyshire.

“Officers have asked a number of motorists what they were thinking, after motorists decided they would move cones and signs stating ‘road closed.’

“Offending drivers have argued with officers stating their inconvenience of having to find an alternative route and they ‘can fit through the cones’ – therefore they deem it acceptable to drive through a road closure.”

The SNT spokesperson added that ignoring road closure signs was a criminal offence, for which drivers could face prosecution.

“For those road users who disregard ‘road closed’ signs and feel it acceptable to move signage and cones, be aware that you could get anything from a fixed penalty through to prosecution for careless driving.

“Observe the signs when you see them, we certainly do not put them out for a laugh and note that contravening them is an offence. To the drivers who ignore and disregard the signs, and have the audacity to move them – expect letters from us in the post.

For the avoidance of doubt and in all seriousness, please do not drive through road closures.

