Alzeimers Society seeks volunteers for Forget Me Not Appeal at Morrison's Buxton

By giving just two or three hours to collect at your local supermarket this May, you can make a life-changing difference and help even more people living with Dementia receive the support they need.

We’d love you to sign up to a collections slot, and you can always select to take part in more.

In 2023, over 900 volunteers raised an incredible £125,000 for the Forget Me Not Appeal by taking part in local collections. This year, join the team determined to end the devastation caused by Dementia, and take part in a Forget Me Not Appeal collection.

Rob Harrison collecting last year

The Alzheimer's Society patron Dame Judi Dench said: ‘Having seen the impact of Dementia on people around me, I’m sadly all too aware of how painful, cruel and unforgiving this condition can be.

'Not only on the person affected, but their friends and family too, as Dementia can turn the relationships we hold most dearly upside down. It is heart-breaking, and we must take action.

'I’m proud to wear my Forget Me Not badge and support people affected by Dementia.’

In May, we ask everyone to join together and support the Forget Me Not Appeal to raise awareness and money for everyone living with Dementia.'

Morrisons Buxton community champion Robert Harrison said: "Last year we raised over a thousand pounds in store because of the great support from volunteer collections. Alzheimer's Society do great work both locally and across the country to support and help those living with Dementia"