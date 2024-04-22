Local Samaritans bring London Marathon to the streets of Buxton
The charity is aiming to break the stigma around suicide and mental health and to emphasise the importance of talking about feelings. It aims to share stories of hope and to encourage the public to play a part in suicide prevention. For those who are struggling, having someone listen can make all the difference.
There are 23,000 Samaritans volunteers. Calls for help can be answered by phone, email, online chat or letter.
Buxton Branch Director, Anne Roberts said: ‘At a marathon we see people rally together to support their loved ones, knowing their support can help them get though it. Yet many people struggle with suicidal thoughts in silence. We wish to remind people that Samaritans is here for everyone finding it hard to cope 24/7, 365 days a year. ’
Samaritans want to give people in distress hope and belief in ‘a better tomorrow’.
Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE at any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can visit www.samaritans.org
Email [email protected]
Write to Samaritans: it’s free to write to this address: Freepost SAMARITANS LETTERS
Some branches offer a face-to-face service