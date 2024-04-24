Four day road closures for A6 motorists and High Peak bus routes will be affected too

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cheshire East Highways has announced resurfacing works will take place along the A6.

Work will begin on Tuesday April, 30 until Friday May, 30 with work taking place between 9am and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Highways said: “We will be carrying out carriageway improvements along A6 Buxton Road Disley between Market Street to the Derbyshire border.”The council say due to health and safety legislation and and for the safety of the workforce and general public there will be a road closure while the works take place.

Four day road closures for A6 motorists and the 199 bus route will be affected too. Photo Jason Chadwick

This road closure will impact on public transport which passes along the A6 including buses.

High Peak Buses have said there will be diversions on the Skyline 199.

A statement from the bus company said: “The Skyline 199 from Buxton will operate through Furness Vale to Newtown and New Mills as normal, but instead of operating via Albion Road back to Newtown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will divert via B6101 Hague Bar Road through Hague Bar, onto Strines Road and through Strines B6101 towards Marple, where it will continue on B6101 Stockport Road, left at E&J Sutton Pet Shop onto Hibbert Lane, continue on Upper Hibbert Lane Hawk Green on to Windlehurst Road Marpleridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will continue on Windlehurst Road through Windlehurst, where it will re-join its normal line of route at The Horse Shoe Inn on High Lane.”

The Skyline 199 from Manchester Airport will operate the reverse of the above.

During the resurfacing the following bus stops will not be served:Swan Hotel, Peveril Gardens, Overdale Road, Greenshall Lane in Newtown.Buxton Rd, White Lion PH, The Albert Hotel in Danebank.Ram’s Head Hotel, Railway Station, offices, Lyme Park, Park Road in Disley.Alders Road, Carr Brow, Brookside Lane, Dog & Partridge in High Lane.]#

Advertisement Hide Ad

A High Peak Buses spokesperson said: “Customers should expect longer than normal journey times anywhere up to 25 minutes, whilst the diversion is in place.”