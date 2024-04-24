Four day road closures for A6 motorists and High Peak bus routes will be affected too
Cheshire East Highways has announced resurfacing works will take place along the A6.
Work will begin on Tuesday April, 30 until Friday May, 30 with work taking place between 9am and 4pm.
A spokesperson for Cheshire East Highways said: “We will be carrying out carriageway improvements along A6 Buxton Road Disley between Market Street to the Derbyshire border.”The council say due to health and safety legislation and and for the safety of the workforce and general public there will be a road closure while the works take place.
This road closure will impact on public transport which passes along the A6 including buses.
High Peak Buses have said there will be diversions on the Skyline 199.
A statement from the bus company said: “The Skyline 199 from Buxton will operate through Furness Vale to Newtown and New Mills as normal, but instead of operating via Albion Road back to Newtown.
“It will divert via B6101 Hague Bar Road through Hague Bar, onto Strines Road and through Strines B6101 towards Marple, where it will continue on B6101 Stockport Road, left at E&J Sutton Pet Shop onto Hibbert Lane, continue on Upper Hibbert Lane Hawk Green on to Windlehurst Road Marpleridge.
“It will continue on Windlehurst Road through Windlehurst, where it will re-join its normal line of route at The Horse Shoe Inn on High Lane.”
The Skyline 199 from Manchester Airport will operate the reverse of the above.
During the resurfacing the following bus stops will not be served:Swan Hotel, Peveril Gardens, Overdale Road, Greenshall Lane in Newtown.Buxton Rd, White Lion PH, The Albert Hotel in Danebank.Ram’s Head Hotel, Railway Station, offices, Lyme Park, Park Road in Disley.Alders Road, Carr Brow, Brookside Lane, Dog & Partridge in High Lane.]#
A High Peak Buses spokesperson said: “Customers should expect longer than normal journey times anywhere up to 25 minutes, whilst the diversion is in place.”
The council spokesperson added: “We understand there is no right time to undertake the work, however the scheme has been carefully planned to minimise any inconvenience to road users.”