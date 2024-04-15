Future gas engineer from Buxton is a Screwfix Trade Apprentice finalist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Wynn, an aspiring gas engineer from Buxton, has secured his place in the final of the coveted Screwfix Trade Apprentice award.

From over 1,800 initial applications, just ten apprentices have made the grade and are heading to the two-day event in London next month.

As well as competing for this prestigious award, which aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland, Ethan, 21, is focused on becoming a professional gas engineer. Currently studying Level 3 Gas Engineering at Chesterfield College, he hopes to impress a judging panel of industry experts for a chance to be named the winner at the event on 3rd May.

Ethan was shortlisted for demonstrating his passion, dedication and ambition for his chosen trade, which shone through during the semi-finals. Having finished his third and final year of his studies, Ethan is keen to continue learning and is currently considering some additional courses in sustainability to further his knowledge on renewable energy technology.

He said: “I can’t believe I have made it to this stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024! I’m so glad that my skills, dedication, and achievements have secured me a place in the national final.

“I’m very proud to be representing the hard work and dedication of all trade apprentices and I’m looking forward to showcasing my passion in front of the judges. To be crowned the winner would be a huge personal achievement and a highlight of my career.

“I absolutely love my job and having faced many adversities in my career, I believe that more needs to be done in the trade industry to promote inclusion and diversity. I look forward to using my platform as a finalist to advocate for this.”

The Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 champion will receive a career boosting trade bundle of tools, tech and training worth £10,000. This, alongside the coveted Screwfix Trade Apprentice title, is everything an apprentice needs to excel within their chosen career.

This year’s judging panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the Federation of Master Builders, the National Inspection Council of Electrical Installation Contracting along with Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2023 winner, Astrid Arnold.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix says: “As always, we have been blown away with the calibre of entries, and every one of the finalists have an incredible work ethic. It is no easy feat to make the final of this competition all whilst maintaining their study and work commitments. They should be extremely proud of making it this far.

“It has never been more important to acknowledge the fantastic work of the nation’s trade apprentices. As the industry skills gap continues to grow, highlighting the most rewarding and fulfilling aspects of the trade is vital to attracting new talent.

“Our previous winners have gone on to be trailblazers in their respective trades. I wish our 2024 finalists the best of luck and I’m sure they too will achieve great things.”