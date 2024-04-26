Green light for Mottram Bypass after High Court ruling following 50 year fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction on the Mottram Bypass will begin in the next few months after legal challenges were won at the High Court.

The Conservative Government have won all the legal challenges, with the High

Court ruling that the final challenge to the bypass was ‘totally without merit’.

Green light for Mottram Bypass after High Court ruling. Photo submitted

The new dual carriageway and spur road will bypass the bottleneck around Mottram Moor and Woolley Lane.

Studies have shown that this will significantly reduce congestion, leading to faster journey times, improved air quality and more reliable bus services.

The bypass will make it much easier to get out of Glossop or Hadfield and onto the M67 or towards Stalybridge.

“I live on the main road in the middle of Glossop.

“As the first MP to actually live in Glossop since 1929, this fight has been personal to me.

“This victory is the culmination of over half a century of hard work from a huge number of people. I want to thank the 5,000 local people who have signed my long- running petition, calling for the bypass to be built.

“It has been a long and hard fight but we’ve finally done it.”

It will also reduce rat-running through Gamesley and Charlesworth.

The MP went on to restate his continued campaign for a second phase of the bypass around Tintwistle.

He said: “Now Phase One of the Mottram Bypass is about to start construction, I'm continuing to campaign for Phase Two around Tintwistle too.

“I am also working with local residents and National Highways on a Village

Gateway traffic calming scheme for the Tintwistle.

“At my request, National Highways carried out a study which concluded that major traffic calming measures are needed in the village.”

Residents can show their support for both a Tintwistle Bypass and the Village