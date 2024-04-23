Network Rail submits plans to repair bridge in Dove Holes which would cause road dispruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail has submitted an application to High Peak Borough Council for ‘necessary repairs’ to Hostidges' Bridge in Dove Holes.

In a statement submitted with the application, Richard Brown Senior Director, acting on behalf of Network Rail, said: “The bridge carries a road which connects four private properties with the Higher Hallsteads Road.

“Repairs are necessary to this bridge to ensure its longevity. Also, the existing bridge parapet requires increasing in height as it is non-compliant with current Network Rail standards.

“The main proposed works comprise of removing the bridge of vegetation and treatment against regrowth.

“Installation of a waterproofed structural bridge slab, providing a paved verge with a defined kerb line and raising of the current parapet to 1.5m in height as well as carrying out full refurbishment of masonry defects of bricked barrel to bridge.”

The bridge is located on the Buxton and Edgeley Junction Branch BEJ line, approximately 750m Northeast of Doveholes Railway Station.

The structure is a single span masonry arched bridge over a non-electrified twin track.

Mr Brown said: “This section of the railway was authorised and constructed under powers contained in The Stockport, Disley and Whaley Bridge Railway Extension Act 1857 “The Buxton Extension”.

“The Railway Clauses Consolidation Act 1845 is incorporated with and forms part of this Act. “This Act therefore incorporates powers for the railway companies and their successors in title (now Network Rail) to undertake future works, including those required for the making, maintaining, altering, or repairing and using the railway.”

Should the plans be approved there will be temporary road closures and diversions in place for those who needed to access Higher Hallsteads Road.

The plans are out for consultation until Thursday May, 23 when a delegated decision will be made by council representatives.

Mr Brown added: “We would be grateful to receive the Council’s prior approval for the works.”