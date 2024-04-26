The average annual household income in Derbyshire’s wealthiest neighbourhood is £53,600 – whereas the lowest figure across the county is £29,900.

The figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.

Below are the 22 wealthiest areas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – Derby and South Derbyshire were not included in this list. Are there any places featured in this ranking that surprised you?