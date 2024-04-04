Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samantha Jackson, 40, of Hunter Road, Belper: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Aaron Shackleton, 25, of Paignton Court, Arundel Close, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £1,000 fine, £420 victim surcharge and £125 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Nimmo, 40, of High Street, Clay Cross, Derbyshire: Guilty of failing to supply waste product documents to North East Derbyshire District Council and failing to provide evidence of authority to transport controlled waste. Handed £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £835.44 costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Stefan Duna, 27, of Havelock Road, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 34 weeks.

Kyle Marshall, 32, of Bob Southern Grove, Church Gresley, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Neil Pinxton, 52, of Bembridge Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frederick Andric, 30, of Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Baker, 37, of Meadow Court, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured with an expired licence and no MOT. Case adjourned.

Philip Bolderson, 57, of Thatchers Croft, Tansley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £116 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Stuart Boughen, 49, of Byron Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Carter, 54, of Uplands Road, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Jamie Chadwick, 30, of Corbel Close, Oakwood, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Danc, 33, of Balfour Road, Derby: Guilty of driving with an improperly fixed registration mark. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Eulet Davy, 65, of Heanor Road, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empire Autos Limited, Station Road, Langley Mill, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,500 fine, £600 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Petruta Ghinea, 39, of Boyer Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ciaran Gilligan, 22, of Melton Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £142 fine, £56 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Hall, 31, of Mount Crescent, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £106 fine, £42 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rakesh Hallan, 40, of Baltimore Close, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Andrew Henson, 44, of Taylor Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £83 fine, £33 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Michael Kennedy, 62, of Selwyn Street, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Steven Kennedy, 41, of Sanderson Road, Derby: Guilty of driving with an unsecured load – namely loose bricks and machinery. Handed three penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Kettleborough, 41, of Moor Lane, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Patrick Kettleborough, 39, of High Street, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Samuel Leedham, 29, of Gateway Court, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Paul Marsh, 49, of Hilltop Road, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 46 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad