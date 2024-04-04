Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Matlock, Heanor, Ilkeston, Derby and High Peak
Samantha Jackson, 40, of Hunter Road, Belper: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £100 costs.
Aaron Shackleton, 25, of Paignton Court, Arundel Close, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £1,000 fine, £420 victim surcharge and £125 costs.
Sarah Nimmo, 40, of High Street, Clay Cross, Derbyshire: Guilty of failing to supply waste product documents to North East Derbyshire District Council and failing to provide evidence of authority to transport controlled waste. Handed £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £835.44 costs.
Stefan Duna, 27, of Havelock Road, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 34 weeks.
Kyle Marshall, 32, of Bob Southern Grove, Church Gresley, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Neil Pinxton, 52, of Bembridge Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 costs.
Frederick Andric, 30, of Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Amy Baker, 37, of Meadow Court, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of driving uninsured with an expired licence and no MOT. Case adjourned.
Philip Bolderson, 57, of Thatchers Croft, Tansley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £116 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Stuart Boughen, 49, of Byron Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Simon Carter, 54, of Uplands Road, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jamie Chadwick, 30, of Corbel Close, Oakwood, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Emil Danc, 33, of Balfour Road, Derby: Guilty of driving with an improperly fixed registration mark. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Eulet Davy, 65, of Heanor Road, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Empire Autos Limited, Station Road, Langley Mill, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,500 fine, £600 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Petruta Ghinea, 39, of Boyer Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ciaran Gilligan, 22, of Melton Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £142 fine, £56 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Robert Hall, 31, of Mount Crescent, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £106 fine, £42 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Rakesh Hallan, 40, of Baltimore Close, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Andrew Henson, 44, of Taylor Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £83 fine, £33 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Michael Kennedy, 62, of Selwyn Street, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Steven Kennedy, 41, of Sanderson Road, Derby: Guilty of driving with an unsecured load – namely loose bricks and machinery. Handed three penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Lisa Kettleborough, 41, of Moor Lane, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Patrick Kettleborough, 39, of High Street, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Samuel Leedham, 29, of Gateway Court, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Paul Marsh, 49, of Hilltop Road, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 46 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Amy Mellor, 33, of Main Road, Darley Bridge: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.