Looking for a new business venture? Council seeks caterers to serve refreshments at countryside sites and parks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
and live on Freeview channel 276
So whether you’re a budding barista with a love of coffee, have ambitions to run your own ice-cream van or serve up scrumptious snacks, then this could be the opportunity for you.
Leases and licences are available for:
Mobile catering at:
Grassmoor Country Park, near Chesterfield – three-year licence
Clowne Greenway – one-year licence
Middleton Top – one-year licence
Pleasley Pit – one-year licence
Tibshelf Ponds – one-year licence
Café/kiosk at:
Black Rocks, near Wirksworth – kiosk in the car park, three-year lease
Shipley Country Park, between Heanor and Ilkeston – café in the visitor centre, eight-year lease
Ice-cream van at:
Shipley Country Park, between Heanor and Ilkeston – one-year licence
Another opportunity to operate a small café with take-away at Derby Lodge in Shipley Country Park will be advertised in the coming weeks after the current operator gave notice that they wanted to terminate their lease.
Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “Our countryside sites are becoming more and more popular. They are open 365 days a year, are free to enter and attract thousands of visitors each year.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve the experience for our visitors and this brings some great opportunities for people to run their own business providing drinks and snacks at our sites – as well as an opportunity for us to generate income to help pay for the upkeep of our sites.”
For more information and to request an application pack visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/countrysidecatering Closing date for applications is midday 3 May 2024.
Details about the café lease at Shipley Country Park can be found at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/leases
Closing date for applications is midday on the 17 May 2024.