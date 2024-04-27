We went to watch Evita at Buxton Opera House and here’s why you should too

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a step back to Argentina between the 1930s and 1950s and follow the young and ambitious Eva Perón on her meteoric rise to sainthood.

Catherine Pugh took on the iconic role of Eva and her singing sends tingles down your spine and makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

When she sang the much loved ballad Don’t Cry For Me Argentina the audience was completely enthralled.

Catherine Pugh shone as Evita at Buxton Opera House. Photo David John King

Eva’s journey moves from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Perón, the most powerful woman in Latin America.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the creative geniuses behind Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar, the production has become a firm favourite within the musical community.

Luke Clayton’s performance as Che has to be mentioned.

His role as the ever present narrator with his strong vocals and charisma took the audience on the journey of Eva’s life and death with ease.

Ross Clifton and Catherine Pugh as Juan and Eva Peron. Photo David John King

Ross Clifton as Juan Perón was captivating and Perón’s mistress Maggie Thompson was full of emotion.

The supporting cast pulled everything together and gave the musical a truly haunting feel during the Requiem song and were full of passion as they cheered on their first lady at the height of her success.

This is the sixth community production organised by the Opera House and directed by Paul Kerryson.

The aim is to provide opportunities for those who may never have acted in such a large-scale production to get a foot in the door and perform for sell out audiences.

The toe tapping number by the army officers. Photo David John King

You would never know that this was not a professional cast, from the moment they stepped on stage everyone gave it their all and the show was a triumph.

The whole production is a one to be proud of and once again proof that here in the local community there is exceptional talent.

With more than just a ‘little touch of star quality’ Evita is a ‘surprisingly good’ show.

Evita is still at the Opera House until tomorrow and tickets are available starting from £21.