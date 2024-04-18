Military vs Cancer urges sponsors to rally behind Peak District Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In association with ET Payroll and Mindful Walks NE, The Peak District Challenge will see participants complete a 15 or 22-mile trek — with the distance determined by the choice of each individual — against the scenic backdrop of the National Park on Saturday, before going head-to-head in a series of adrenaline-fuelled dragon boat races on the Sunday. A number of networking opportunities are also lined up for the event.

Paul Dunn, head of the Royal Navy Submarine Service, John Atkin, Royal Navy commodore, and Fin Monahan, air vice-marshal and previous commandant of the Central Flying School and commanding officer of the Red Arrows, are just some of the names already registered to take part. However, fundraisers don’t need to be serving or ex-military to get involved — Military vs Cancer’s Peak District Challenge is open to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By rallying the support of both individual participants and corporate sponsors, Military vs Cancer hopes to raise an additional £15,000 in donations to support its vital campaign work, as well as help fund a range of critical services including: respite breaks; additional family and nursing care funding; essential home adaptations; memory making trips and special experiences; travel costs for treatments, including hotel stays for family members and carers; peer group/community support for serving forces members and their families.

2023 boat race fundraiser.

Fin Monahan, who is also the director of The UK Ministry of Defence Think-Tank (DCDC), said: “I am very much looking forward to joining this challenge which is taking place amid fabulous scenery. It will be a fantastic opportunity to support this charity that does so much for those members of the military community whose lives are affected by cancer.”

Graeme McCabe, committee member at Military vs Cancer, concludes: “In the upcoming year, we are gearing up for an impactful series of events, starting with the Peak District Challenge. But we need willing supporters to unite behind the cause, to help make it a true success. Whether it’s participating, sponsoring, or helping to spread the word, public contributions empower us to advocate for individuals and families who may find themselves with little or no fight left.

“Their presence, donations, and active involvement not only propel our fundraising efforts but also serve as a sign of hope and solidarity for those affected by cancer. Together, we are stronger, and we can make a profound difference in the lives of those who need it most.”