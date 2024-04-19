Police appeal after fatal collision near Buxton leaves road closed for hours

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A54 near Buxton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision took place on the A54 near Buxton at around 12.35 pm on Thursday, April 18, and left the road closed for about four hours.

The incident involved a Suzuki motorcycle and the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Most Popular
The collision took place on the A54 near Buxton at around 12.35 pm on Thursday, April 18, and left the road closed for about four hours.The collision took place on the A54 near Buxton at around 12.35 pm on Thursday, April 18, and left the road closed for about four hours.
The collision took place on the A54 near Buxton at around 12.35 pm on Thursday, April 18, and left the road closed for about four hours.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, and anyone who has any dashcam footage. Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000226278:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.