In pictures: These are the 29 Derbyshire roads set to get pothole repairs and resurfacing

Earlier this month, the Department for Transport published a list of roads up and down the country that should be among the first to benefit from £8.3billion previously destined for HS2, now that the high speed rail line has been drastically scaled back.

Derbyshire County Council was among 102 local authorities to be allocated money, after submitting a list of hundreds of projects scheduled for 2024-25, including resurfacing, surface dressing, pavement and drainage works, and repairs to bridges, walls, landslips and lighting – all while trying to address a monumental backlog of pothole repairs.

Mid-Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham was among those to welcome the news, which transport minister Mark Harper billed as “the biggest ever funding increase for local road improvements.”

Ms Latham said: “I know from speaking to people across Mid-Derbyshire how frustrating potholes and poor-quality roads can be.

“That is why I am delighted the Government is sticking to the plan to improve journeys for drivers across the country, funding road and pothole repairs, and committing £176million over the next ten years to improve roads across the region.”

However, it seems there may still be bumps in the road before Derbyshire residents see the council’s ambitions realised.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “We welcome the indication of future highways funding from the Government, but we are pushing for this funding and investment to be confirmed as soon as possible, and that more of this money is given to us earlier in the decade.

“Last year, Derbyshire received our standard wider highways capital grant of around £27m (which has to cover a variety of highways maintenance) and then an additional £4.2m from the pothole fund and £3m of additional funding. We used this extra £7.2m funding last year to repair some of the substantial and costly damage of Storm Babet and also to start a programme of resurfacing pothole hotspot sites – this has funded more than 150 of these sites so far across the county.

She added: “This year, we are so far only set to receive an extra £3m. So we have been working to highlight to the Government the need for additional pothole funding this year and the early allocation of the indicated Network North investment given the unprecedented wet winter weather and the damage this has caused to our roads. We also have the longer term challenge of ageing highways and reducing comparative investment over recent decades.

“As the above demonstrates, we have been using any additional funding to carry out resurfacing of pothole hotspot sites as well as fund additional teams who have been carrying out sectional resurfacing in some key areas. But we know there’s lots more to do. Derbyshire alone covers 3,500 miles of road so we will continue pushing for the acceleration of the indicated reallocated HS2 funding to help with the challenges we’re facing.”

Here is a look at just some of the resurfacing projects the council wants to use the money for, budgeted at a total of around £3.7m.

1 . A6 Derby Road, Ambergate £331,000 has been allocated to resurface a stretch from Holly Lane to just south of the railway bridge.

2 . A6 Unnamed Road, Fairfield £330,542 has been allocated to resurfacing the stretch between Fairfield and Dove Holes.

3 . Holmgate Road, Clay Cross £270,542 has been allocated to resurface a stretch approaching the A61.