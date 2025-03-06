A two-year £12m upgrade to Chapel-en-le-Frith Wastewater Treatment Works has been completed and United Utilities say the project will increase capacity in the local sewer network and reduce the need for storm overflows to operate.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project which began in May 2023 has seen the introduction of new wastewater treatment methods which reduce phosphorus levels and improve the quality of the water that is released from the facility at the end of the process.

New storm water storage capable of holding 5,000 cubic metres – enough to fill two Olympic sized swimming pools – has also been introduced. Sewer capacity has also been increased in nearby Charley Lane in a move to reduce flooding and increase resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Borradaile, Wastewater Lead for United Utilities in High Peak explained: “It is great to see this project come to completion. We have an ongoing commitment to improve river quality across the region. This project will enhance the quality of Black Brook which feeds into the Rover Goyt and ultimately the River Mersey.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce visited Chapel Wastewater Works following a £12m upgrade. Photo submitted

“Introducing more storage capacity for storm water will also play an important role in improving river quality – the new storage we have introduced will reduce the need for storm overflows to operate.

“We have also increased capacity in the local sewer network at Chaley Lane.

“Now this work is complete we will be reviewing landscaping options along with access to the public footpath over the humpbacked bridge and we thank local people for their patience while this important work was carried out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This £12m project brings the total invested by United Utilities in the High Peak area to more than £82m in the past five years with upgrades already carried out at Glossop and Whaley Bridge Wastewater Treatment Works.

Further investment to reduce the number of times that 10 storm overflows operate in the area is also planned for the next five years, alongside projects to install sustainable drainage solutions to help reduce the risk of flooding.

Jon Pearce, MP for the High Peak, recently visited the upgraded treatment plant.

He added: “It was really useful to visit Chapel’s Wastewater Treatment Works and find out more about this multi-million-pound upgrade to enhance river quality in Black Brook and the River Goyt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m particularly pleased new storm water storage and sewer capacity has been increased in Charley Lane in a move to reduce flooding.

“I'm glad that United Utilities are making this investment in our area, but we will continue to hold them to account.”