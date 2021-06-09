Buxton men defeated but Belters win softball trophy

The victorious Buxton Belters squad at the Charlesworth Softball Cricket Festival.

Saturday saw Buxton lose by 71 runs at Belper Amateurs.

Batting first, Belper made 164 all out with Billy Deeming in good form on 56. For the visitors, Nick Allen took three wickets and there were two each for Andrew Slater and Harry Griffin. Matt Poole took the other.

In reply, only Matt Whitehouse offered any serious resistance with 34 as Buxton were ultimately bowled out for just 93, Josh Pickering taking three of the wickets to fall.

Sunday saw Buxton host Chesterfield seconds in the Bayley Cup but suffer a similar fate.

After being asked to bat, Chesterfield made 167-9 from their 20 overs, Matt Griffiths top scoring on 41 and Andrew Griffin and Andrew Slater taking two wickets each.

Buxton were then once again bowled out for 93, that despite Harry Griffin’s 32.

The firsts go to Hollinsend Methodists on Saturday.

Buxton seconds also had two matches over the weekend, firstly being beaten by Belper Meadows by ten wickets having been bowled out for 91.

They didn’t fare much better on Sunday at Ambergate in the Wright Cup, this time reducing their hosts to 114-5 but only making 57 in reply.

The thirds, meanwhile, also fell to a heavy defeat as they lost by 110 runs at Morton Colliery.

The hosts batted well and openers Steven Else and Darren Caunt hit 91 not out and 93 respectively to help their side to 223-2.

Buxton struggled in response and were all out for 113, Ravi Kumar top scoring with 27.

A bad day for the men was then capped by the fourths losing at home to Butterley United by four wickets.

Opting to bat first, Buxton made 133-8 with Tom Blakeman in good form to hit a half century (52) before being run out.

Richard Lewis hit a useful unbeaten 28 late on to aid Buxton’s cause.

However, Butterley would reach their target in 24 overs despite losing six wickets, Chris Hazlehurst and Paul Dalton taking two of them each.

*There was better news for Buxton Cricket Club's Belters Ladies Cricket Team who took two teams to the Charlesworth Softball Cricket Festival.

Eight teams from across the High Peak took part and it was the first festival of the season for the Belters, proving to be a victorious one.

After a nervy start, Buxton found their feet and victories against Barbarians, Hayfield and Charlesworth set up a final four over shoot-out against New Mills.

Buxton bowled first against a spirited New Mills team who set Buxton a 32 run target to win the match.

Despite hitting 24 off the first ten balls a mini collapse ensued and left Buxton needing ten off the last over.

In a thrilling finish, Buxton needed one off the last ball. They duly got this and secured their first trophy, a remarkable achievement given the team only started practicing less than a year ago.