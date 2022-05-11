Buxton CC ladies start well but it's defeat for men's first and second teams

Matt Whitehouse struck a brilliant 78 not out from 52 balls in Buxton's defeat.

The softball team have recorded two fine victories over Mottram by 48 runs and Hayfield by 65 runs.

The hardball team beat Stockport Georgians by 5 wickets but lost to Langley by 55 runs.

Buxton firsts lost by six wickets at Hollinsend Methodists on Saturday in Division Four North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

After winning the toss, Buxton batted first on a true but low wicket.

No batsman built a big score until Matt Whitehouse struck a brilliant 78 not out from 52 balls to enable Buxton to close on 181 for 7.

Chris Marshall got Hollinsend off to a good start with 49 from 69 balls, before Tom and Harry Griffin took wickets.

At 95 for 4 Buxton were in the game but a lack of line and length (including 22 wides) saw the game slip away.

Ryan Sharp hit 67 from 68 balls as Hollinsend secured a well deserved victory.

Buxton II suffered a heavy 140 run defeat to Buterley Utd firsts.

The visitors posted 207 for 8 with opener Daniel Griffin getting them off to a good start with 74.

Thomas Sheldon then hit 47 from 41 balls to further take the game away from Buxton.

Phil Slater taking three wickets for 39 off 10 overs.

But the run chase never got going with Buxton bowled out for just 67.

Buxton III won well at Green Lane against Matlock and Cromford Meadows III.

There were solid contributions from Jim McCahill (25), Ben Crispin (29), Luca Bartlett (31) and Tony Woodall (35), the innings held together by a patient 56 from Gareth Crispin.

In reply to 210 for 5 Matlock had no answer to the pace of Kian Wilson with 4 wickets for 4 runs and were dismissed for 41.

Buxton IV enjoyed a well deserved draw against Butterley II. Butterley scored 178 for 6 wickets with two wickets apiece for Dan Blackwell and junior wrist spinner Barny Buston.