How Buxton FC hope to create a legacy from FA Cup tie with Morecambe

Buxton enjoy the moment of the triumph over York. It is a feeling they are keep to replicate at home to Morecambe. Pic: Richard Parkes

The Bucks will face the League One side in front of a capacity 3,500 crowd at the Silverlands as the eyes of the football nation watch on through the BBC.

And for Buxton-born and bred Brindley, the prospect of having his home town club thrust into the national spotlight is a tantalising proposition.

“The excitement around the whole town has been great to see,” he said.

Buxton caused a minor upset in the last round against York City. Pic: Richard Parkes

“I have been involved heavily in ticket sales and it has been great to see fans young and old wanting to come to the game.

“It is pleasing seeing them come back to the league games. We want people coming regularly and supporting their local team.

“Interest is high right now and we have a great chance to capitalise on that.

Buxton have seen crowds increase for league games as a result of their cup exploits. It's a trend they are keen to continue.

“This is one of the best sides that we have ever had. It is fabulous to see the number of people around the town wanting to get involved and sending well wishes.

“It can be a foundation for us. Since we have gone on the FA Cup run our attendances have increased.

“It makes a massive difference when you have a crowd of over 700 on a Tuesday or 1,000 on a Saturday.

The first ticket is sold for the Morecambe game. Buxton will play in front of a sell-out crowd.

“It helps on the pitch as well as financially with the secondary spend effect around the ground.

“We need the fans to keep coming back. The more revenue we get the more we can re-invest to help us get better as a club.

“Off the pitch everyone that's been to the ground since we put the 4G in will see that we are improving little things around the place all the time.

“This revenue will allow us to look at areas like our sponsors lounge for example and whether we can upgrade and do more with that to get more sponsors in the future.

“I feel a lot of pride. There's a lot of people behind the scenes who put a lot into the football club, such as those running the bar and canteen, cleaning the kits and all those sorts of jobs, there are too many to mention.

“The vibe around the place is brilliant and we are riding the crest of a wave. Games like this and seeing the smiles on faces make it all worthwhile.”

Brindley is keen to follow the example of fellow NPL side Marine, who have seen attendance levels increase following their eye-catching run to last year’s FA Cup third round, where they were beaten 5-0 by Spurs.

“Marine did that very well,” he added. “Their cup run and the revenues has helped them increase their attendances significantly post that game.

“We want to do the same, all we can do as directors of the club is do our best to create the environment on the pitch for the players to succeed and for people to enjoy things off the pitch.

“We will continue to do that. We hope and believe that people will get behind us if we keep doing the right things.”

Buxton have been successful in their application to increase capacity for the match up to 3,500 – nearly 1,000 more than the current capacity.

The Bucks have also been inundated with interest from sponsors, with new electronic advertising hoardings and a one-off kit sponsors already confirmed.

“It has been very busy since we found out about the draw,” said Brindley.

“We knew there would be a big level of interest after having taken 1,000 to York.

“We were optimistic on news of the draw that we would be able to fill the ground.

“We have sold out our capacity and we are now able to offer some more general sale tickets ahead of the game.

“This is going to be the biggest crowd for many a year.

“Outside of that we have worked hard with the sponsors who have been very keen to make the most of the digital opportunities.

“We are having a new shirt sponsor for the game given that it’s on the BBC.

“There has been a lot of work to pull it all together.

"From a capital point of view it's great for the club and allows us to accelerate our plans on and off the field.”

Despite the four divisions difference in the football pyramid, Brindley is hoping the magic of the cup will be shining bright at the Silverlands at 3pm on Saturday.

“We have had a couple of tough games in the previous rounds, both away from home and we have shown character in both games in a different way,” he added.

“The lads are not short in confidence but we are the underdogs. There are four divisions between the sides, but that's the beauty of a one-off cup game when you are at home and with your fans behind you.

“The pitch will be advantageous to ourselves and who knows. It’s a game of fine margins that go for and against you.

“It won't be for a lack of trying, desire and preparation.

"All we want is that everybody does their best for the club and enjoys the occasion. What will be will be from there.”

For Brindley, the FA Cup will be an occasion that lives long in the memory, but one that is a sideshow to the ultimate goal of winning promotion.

He said: “Our priority is promotion. We will enjoy the build up to the Morecambe game.