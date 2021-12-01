Arsenal were favourites for the 1991/92 FA Cup and were expected to easily roll over Wrexham. But they slipped to a 2-1 defeat after the Welsh side scored twice in the final nine minutes.

10 great reasons why Buxton FC can cause a big FA Cup upset

Buxton may be big underdogs against Morecambe but there’s plenty of reasons to believe.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 8:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 9:34 am

In fact, here’s ten great reasons why Buxton can be the latest side to spring an FA Cup shock.

1. Chelsea 2 Bradford City 4 - 2015

League One Bradford City scored three goals in the last final 15 minutes for a stunning cup upset over Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.

2. Wrexham 2 Arsenal 1 - 1992

Arsenal were favourites for the 1991/92 FA Cup and were expected to easily roll over Wrexham. But they slipped to a 2-1 defeat after the Welsh side scored twice in the final nine minutes.

3. Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Everton – 2003

Shrewsbury Town were 80 places below Everton in the league pyramid when they caused a huge upset thanks to Nigel Jemson's winner.

4. Sutton United 2 - Coventry City 1 - 1989

Non-league Sutton United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets all time when they beat top flight Coventry City 2-1 thanks to goals by Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan.

