10 great reasons why Buxton FC can cause a big FA Cup upset

In fact, here’s ten great reasons why Buxton can be the latest side to spring an FA Cup shock.
1. Chelsea 2 Bradford City 4 - 2015
League One Bradford City scored three goals in the last final 15 minutes for a stunning cup upset over Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Wrexham 2 Arsenal 1 - 1992
Arsenal were favourites for the 1991/92 FA Cup and were expected to easily roll over Wrexham. But they slipped to a 2-1 defeat after the Welsh side scored twice in the final nine minutes.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Everton – 2003
Shrewsbury Town were 80 places below Everton in the league pyramid when they caused a huge upset thanks to Nigel Jemson's winner.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Sutton United 2 - Coventry City 1 - 1989
Non-league Sutton United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets all time when they beat top flight Coventry City 2-1 thanks to goals by Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan.
Photo: Getty Images