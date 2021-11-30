Buxton striker says FA Cup minnows will face Morecambe without fear

Diego de Girolamo, who scored the winner at York, says Buxton will face League One side Morecambe without fear and will treat it as any other game.

The Bucks are aiming to create a huge upset in front of the nation’s television cameras by dumping the Shrimps out of the cup.

And, despite the four division difference, De Girolamo believes a football fairytale could happen.

“It is a match we have to respect,” he said. “They are above us, but we have to go in without fear and treat it as a normal game.

“Anything can happen in the FA Cup. You see it every year, there is always at least one upset.

“I think we went into York as underdogs and we caused an upset.

“It is a game that is there for us to take and hopefully we can get ourselves in the next round.

“We have to treat it like any other game. We are an attacking team, we score goals and we need to go into the game thinking how we can get a few.

“We are at home on astroturf, Morecambe won't have played on that this season, and we will have lots of fans there.

“We can't go into it too confident or we could find ourselves two down in the first 15 mins. It's about the mindset and the game plan you go into.”

And De Girolamo, who bagged the winner against York, believes their bid for glory could be boosted by the vast experience in the Silverlands squad.

“We spoke in the changing room about it,” he added. “The boss hasn't exactly gone around and named players who have played in higher leagues, but we have a lot who have played in the Football League.

“Ben Turner and James Hurst have played in the Premier League and Jamie Ward has played most of career in the Championship.