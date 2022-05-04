Former Buxton boss Steve Cunningham hits out at social media rumours and reveals the real reason why he quit

Steve Cunningham celebrates Buxton's title win. He will not lead the club into the National League North after resigning shortly after.

In an exclusive interview with the Buxton Advertiser, Cunningham moved to set the record straight and dismiss claims of a major fall-out with chairman David Hopkins.

“There was no fall out whatsoever, it is just a circumstantial thing with the travelling I have to do,” said Cunningham.

“It is hard when you are doing a two hour trip and maybe three hours back on a night. I was doing five days and two nights. Two weeks ago I clocked that I had had just six hours with my kids.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The sort of stuff that has been thrown about is ridiculous. I have worked for the club all week after I left doing commercial work.

“I still have a club car, so if I was sacked that wouldn’t have happened. If I had been sacked for some of the stuff doing the rounds I would have been suspended a long time ago. I’m still working for the club and things are still good.

“The people who know know, and the people who don’t will make things up. People think I left the club and that is that, they don’t know that this week I drove at 6.30am from Burnley to Buxton to take a team of first team scholars to Nottingham.

“The bottom line is I came in on a short term deal, said we would win the league and we did, that's all you can do really.

“When we came in it was a strange time at the club. With the way things are it’s worked out that it’s just the best time for everybody to part ways.

“It is a shame because this is a good job. It’s not always about local or the number of miles, it's about the actual journey and it's a tough trip to get from Burnley to Buxton.

“It was costing me nearly £100 a week to work for Buxton, that’s not something I couldn't claim that back. It has to work on both sides and it just wasn't working on both sides.

The title-winning manager was also quick to offer his praise to the man who gave him the chance to shine.

“I will never say about the chairman or the club,” he added. “Unfortunately, right now, things don’t fit for both parties.

“The chairman was very supportive and I want to thank him and the fans for the support I was given.

“I want to thank the volunteers and the board. Sometimes it's good to go out when all parties are happy. We are in a better place than when I first came in.

“What is wrong with shaking hands and saying the job we set out to do has been done?”

Chairman David Hopkins said he and the club accepted and respected Cunningham’s reasons for stepping down.

"It is with regret that we have accepted the resignation of manager Steve Cunningham. We respect Steve's decision and the reasons outlined around his commute and family commitments.

"When you appoint a new manager you are never sure of the longevity: that’s football.