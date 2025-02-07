New music therapy course for High Peak adults with learning difficulties

A new music therapy group for adults with learning difficulties in the High Peak has just started to give people a chance to freely express themselves.

Chier Morris is a Music Therapist and Vocal Psychotherapist and was approached by Derbyshire County Council as there is shortage of music-based activities for people with learning disabilities.

So now she has set up Musical Movement and Singing for Wellbeing at Buxton Community Church on London Road and the group meets every Thursday, from 2pm until 3pm.

Chier said: “Music transcends language and allows people to connect who would not normally be able to.

Chier Morris, music and movement and wellbeing for adults at Buxton community church. Photo Brian Eyre

“I grew up in Taiwan and learned to play the piano when I moved to the UK, I couldn’t speak English but I could still play the piano and communicate to people that way and I felt less alone.

“This is the same for adults with learning difficulties be that physical or mental - some may not be able to communicate as we would but with music they can make sounds and freely express themselves.”

She says music offers an independence people with learning disabilities may not have experienced before. Some people may go everywhere with a carer or parent but here they are free to take control and make the music they want to in any way they want.

“Sing as loud as you want, or as quietly as you want there are no rules about what is the right music to make.

“Music and singing are good for people’s mental health and I’m really pleased I am able to offer these confidence boosting sessions to people who may never have had the chance to express themselves like this before.”

This inclusive group has been specifically created by Buxton-based music therapist Chier Morris. It is designed for individuals over 18 years old who have a diagnosis of a learning disability and/or autism.

Chier, who already runs a singing group for adults living with dementia, added: “Engaging with sound and fundamentally enjoying ourselves is what we do, and the group is open to everyone.”

Session are £10, for more information, contact Chier at www.BuxtonMusicTherapy.co.uk or on 077380 93417