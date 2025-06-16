Buxton singer song writer Lucy Spraggan who rose to fame on X Factor has shared the stage with pop legend Robbie Williams at his gig in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together they sang the Take That smash hit Relight My Fire on Tuesday June, 10.

Lucy, who went to school in Buxton and university in Derby and shot to fame during her 2012 appearance on X Factor, has shared her thoughts about the moment on her social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old said: “Sometimes life feels so much like a dream that I genuinely expect to wake up any minute and I had to check this actually happened.

Buxton star Lucy Spraggan wows crowds at Robbie Williams gig. Photo Lucy Spraggan

“This was not just a career defining moment but a hugely personal one too as, like many of us born in the 90s, Robbie has been the sound track to a lot of my life.”

She says she remembers sitting in the back of her mum’s green Ford Mondeo singing along to Swing When You’re Winning imagining singing along with him,

She said: “I literally saw it in my mind. I can still see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apart from now I have a photo, because it actually happened.

As for Rob, he is an anomaly. He’s more than a performer - he’s a frequency, an energy, a powerhouse. He quite literally radiates light.

The fact he features on a track on my new album blows my mind.

“And this took it even further.”

Lucy has released seven albums and Robbie duets on her track sober from her album last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said before she went on stage Robbie said to her ‘don’t worry, I’ve got you’.

“What an immense privilege it is to have sung with him.

“I am so, so full of gratitude for every wild thing I get to do in this life.”

She thanked the crowd at Co-op Live Manchester for such a wonderful welcome, and her friend Robbie and added: “As always, you rock.”

Speaking of the night Robbie Williams himself described the gig as ‘so special’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the night were thrilled to see the duo perform together with one saying ‘you were phenomenal, you deserve this and you manifested it all those years ago You also looked like a kid on Christmas morning. Brilliant, just brilliant’.

While another added: “Dreams can come true after all.”