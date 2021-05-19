Buxton awarded £100,000 for cultural activities in Spring Gardens

The funding is part of the four-year long High Streets Heritage Action Zones Cultural Programme, led by Historic England in partnership with Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The aim of the programme is to make high streets more attractive, engaging and vibrant places for people to live, work and spend time.

In Buxton, the money will be used to fund a sustainable programme of vibrant events and activities centred around Spring Gardens.

Eilis Scott, acting Regional Director at Historic England Midlands, said: “The high street cultural programme is a step change in the way we think about bringing high streets back from the brink in the Midlands.

"As we start to see these important historic spaces become regenerated through building work, it is the community-led cultural work that helps people to enjoy their high street again and also have a say in what the future of their high street might be.”

The funding builds on the success of a series of pilot cultural projects that have run since last August across the High Streets Heritage Action Zones which have not only helped high streets offer cultural activity during lockdown, but also test what local people would like to see happening on their high streets.

Last week, it was confirmed that Buxton would receive £6.6 million Government funding to transform the town centre. High Peak Borough Council has also committed a further £4.2 million to help revitalise the town. The plans included building a new pedestrian street from the train station and a new public square, as well as hopes for new leisure attractions such as a cinema, gym and family restaurants and developing a new multi-level car park behind The Springs.

Welcoming the cultural funding, High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “I am really pleased that Buxton high street is getting this boost from Historic England.