High Peak residents urged to have their say on how Buxton's water should be protected

The Water in Buxton Supplementary Planning Document has been drawn up by High Peak Borough Council (HPBC) and consultants with the aim of protecting the quality and quantity of mineral water sources in Buxton and the water in the River Wye

If the document is formally adopted, it will offer guidance to developers, landowners and planning agents, and will also need to be taken into consideration by the council when considering relevant planning applications in the Buxton area. In addition, the document will need to be considered in the development of the Buxton Neighbourhood Plan.

The document is aimed at safeguarding Buxton's famous mineral water

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of HPBC said: “Buxton is known worldwide for its water and as a leading English spa town. It’s critical, therefore, that we take appropriate measures to safeguard the water for which we have long been famous.

“This document is intended to help reduce the risk of developments in the Buxton area compromising the quality and quantity of mineral waters and adversely affecting water quality in the River Wye through the provision of clear guidance and information.

“To add the document to our planning framework we need to consult with the public and any other interested groups for their views on what the document proposes. There’s more information on our website about the document itself and how you can get involved. We look forward to hearing from you.”

Views on the document can be shared online via the online portal at https://highpeak-consult.objective.co.uk. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or write to Planning Policy, High Peak Borough Council, Town Hall, Market Place, Buxton, SK17 6EL.