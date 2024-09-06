Local artists encouraged to create a buzz across Buxton

An innovative art trail project on the town’s telecom cabinets has just been kicked off by the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS). The boxes are usually painted dark green by BT/Openreach and many of us walk past without a second glance. But now one box, near the railway station, is standing out as a piece of art in its own right thanks to the efforts of Buxton illustrator Melandra Smith.

The community group negotiated permission from BT for the colourful change and want it to be the start of a vibrant “BT-Bee Trail” in the town centre, a community art trail starring bumblebees found in and around Buxton.

Melandra’s images, on the BT box under the station’s fanlight window on Palace Road, showcase her strikingly colourful “Banksy-style” stencil & spray technique. The first instalment on the proposed trail, it features a Bilberry bumblebee, one of the rarest in the UK and found hereabouts.

Speaking about the trail idea, Dave Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “We want this project to encourage other local community-minded artists to get creative with telephone and internet cable boxes. To turn them from boring hidden objects into bright and cheerful individual works of art. This presents a perfect opportunity for Buxton Artists to express themselves with a work of art on permanent public display.”

Melandra added: “After some preparation - cleaning, sanding and priming - the dull box soon came to life. FoBS want lots of different artists, using lots of different styles to be creative and leap at the challenge. I’d encourage them to get involved.”

Dave summarised: “This is a community project, not a professional commission. We can’t afford to pay artists to join in, but aim to make a contribution for the cost of materials used.”

FoBS hope to stimulate interest to continue the Bee Trail. Eventually, an illustrated guiding map will be produced. Anyone interested, email [email protected]