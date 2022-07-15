Blockbuster films like Minions and Top Gun Maverick coming to Buxton Cinema this summer

The cinema, in the Pavilion Arts Centre, will be showing all the big releases in the coming weeks.

Kicking things off is Top Gun Maverick, rated 12a, which will be showing from July 26 to 28.

Shelagh Bourke, from Buxton Cinema, said: “After more than thirty years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell played by Tom Cruise, is back where he belongs.”

Buxton Cinema

On July 31 there will be a screening of Prima Facie, rated 15, featuring Jodie Comer as she makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Shelagh said: “We have the biopic Elvis at Buxton Cinema from July 31 to August 2.”

Elvis, rated 12a, from Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann stars Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks looking at the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, rated 15, follows retired schoolteacher and widow Nancy Stokes played by Emma Thompson, who is yearning for some adventure, human connection and intimacy. The film will be shown on August 3 and 4.

Shelagh said: “The smash hit of the summer Thor: Love and Thunder, 12a, is coming to Buxton on August 5 and 6.

"The Marvel film sees Thor played by Chris Hemsworth embark on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods.”

And on August 6, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, rated U, will be taking over the St John’s Road cinema.

Shelagh added: “This summer comes the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions.”

See buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/cinema.