Life on board a cruise ship is brilliant - but a few well-chosen products can make it even better.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After two weeks at sea, I’ve learned the hard way what to bring and what to leave behind. From clever packing cubes to all-weather gear, these travel must-haves from SimplifyLiving will make any cruise smoother.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve just been on my first cruise – these are the travel essentials I’d definitely take next time

I’ve just got back from my first ever cruise – two incredible weeks at sea – and after all the all-day cocktails, new friends and amazing places we visited, I’ve come back a convert. But I wish I’d known then what I know now.

There are a load of small hacks and travel products that make life on board so much easier, especially when you’re living in a compact cabin for a fortnight. I also wish I’d known about the SimplifyLiving site before I set off. This Australian company specialises in clever travel and organisation products, and it’s fast becoming a name to know in the UK – especially with its Black Friday sale now live.

Here are the six things from their site that I’ll definitely be packing next time I cruise. You can see the full range and deals here: SimplifyLiving Black Friday Travel Sale.

TidyTech Electronic Accessory Organiser

The TidyTech electronic accessory organiser keeps all your travel tech neatly packed and protected – ideal for limited cabin space on cruises. | SimplifyLiving

After two weeks juggling cameras, phones and chargers, my cabin desk looked like a nest of cables. The TidyTech Electronic Accessory Organiser from SimplifyLiving would have kept everything under control.

It’s a slim, waterproof case with padded compartments for cords, power banks and gadgets, so nothing gets tangled or damaged in your bag. It fits neatly in a backpack and saves endless rummaging when you just need the right charger. For anyone who works remotely or likes to edit photos while away, it’s a must. It’s £18 in the sale, down from £41, and feels like one of those simple products that just make travel calmer.

Pocket Pharmacy Organiser

The Pocket Pharmacy Organiser keeps travel medications neatly sorted and easy to find – ideal for longer trips or cruises. | SimplifyLiving

Halfway through the trip, I realised how many small health bits I’d thrown in loose – sea-sickness tablets, painkillers, vitamins. The Pocket Pharmacy Organiser would have saved me a lot of searching.

It folds into a neat little wallet with ten labelled compartments for pills or supplements, small enough to slip into a wash bag. You can label each section and even track refill or expiry dates. When you’re at sea, being able to grab what you need quickly is surprisingly handy. It’s £16 in the sale, down from £39, and genuinely something I’ll use on every trip now.

Compression Packing Cubes

SimplifyLiving’s compression packing cubes squeeze out air to save space and keep clothes neatly organised for a two-week cruise. | SimplifyLiving

Cabin storage is tight, and two weeks of clothes for warm days, cool evenings and formal dinners can fill a suitcase fast. SimplifyLiving’s Compression Packing Cubes are the easiest way to fit more in.

They squeeze out air so you can pack up to 60% more, and everything stays organised instead of exploding across the room. I like that each cube has mesh panels so you can see what’s inside and quick-grab handles for lifting them straight into drawers. They’re £39 in the sale (down from £69) and the sort of product that makes you wonder how you ever travelled without them.

RFID Anti-Theft Travel Pouch

The RFID Anti-Theft Travel Pouch keeps passports, cards and documents safe on busy port days and excursions. | SimplifyLiving

Port days are brilliant but chaotic. You’re constantly swapping between your passport, cabin card, phone and cash. The RFID Anti-Theft Travel Pouch would have made that so much easier.

It hangs flat under a shirt or jacket, keeping everything close to your body and safe from pickpockets. The RFID protection blocks digital skimming, and the waterproof fabric is ideal for humid days or boat transfers. At £18 (down from £46), it’s a simple way to keep valuables safe without lugging a heavy bag around.

RainBuddy Compact Portable Poncho

The RainBuddy Compact Portable Poncho packs into a tiny ball case that clips to your bag – perfect for sudden showers during shore excursions. | SimplifyLiving

Tropical rain caught us out a few times – and there’s nothing like trying to shelter under a palm tree in your cruise-excursion clothes. The RainBuddy Compact Portable Poncho would have saved the day.

It folds down to pocket size and weighs next to nothing, so you can keep one in your day bag. You just pull it on when the rain hits and ditch it when the sun comes back out. It’s £18 in the sale (normally £34) and exactly the kind of practical little item that earns its place in your packing list.

Universal Travel Adapter

The SimplifyLiving Universal Travel Adapter works in over 150 countries and charges up to five devices at once – ideal for cruise cabins with limited sockets. | SimplifyLiving

Two weeks at sea taught me that cruise cabins never have enough plug sockets, and they’re often the wrong type. The Universal Travel Adapter fixes that instantly.

It works in more than 150 countries, has USB-A, USB-C and AC outlets, and can charge up to five devices at once – ideal for phones, cameras and watches all competing for space. The built-in surge protection means you can plug in anywhere with confidence. It’s £26 in the sale, down from £51, and already top of my pre-departure checklist.

After two weeks of learning on the go, I’ll definitely travel lighter and smarter next time – and I’ll be loading up on SimplifyLiving essentials first. You can check out their full sale and bundle offers here: SimplifyLiving Black Friday Travel Sale.

Apple Grab an iPhone 17 from just £19.66 a month – no upfront cost £ 19.66 Buy now Buy now If you want the latest iPhone without the hefty price tag, leasing could be the answer. Raylo Business offers the full iPhone 17 range from just £19.66 a month with no upfront fees. That includes the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, the powerful Pro and the top-tier Pro Max. Contracts range from flexible monthly deals to long-term plans, and all include free DPD delivery. With savings of hundreds of pounds over standard contract costs, it’s a smart way to stay up to date with Apple’s best tech. Explore iPhone 17 lease deals at Raylo Business here.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here