Stanway’s silver success adds to an exciting year
Young athlete William Stanway is celebrating another success in an exciting year.
He won a silver medal in the under 17 men's 1,500m North of England Championships.
The Northern Athletics Track & Field Championships were held at the Costello Stadium, Hull on Sunday, August 15.
This follows on from his competing in the 1,500m final in the Nationals a week earlier.
These are some of the biggest races in the country for young athletes.
This year is proving a fruitful one for Stanway.
He also won a gold when competing in the intermediate boys' 1,500m at the DSSA Derbyshire Schools Athletics Track and Field County Championships earlier this summer.
That event, in June was held at the Moorways Stadium, Moor Lane, Allenton. Stanway left St Thomas More School earlier this year.