Stanway’s silver success adds to an exciting year

William Stanway.

He won a silver medal in the under 17 men's 1,500m North of England Championships.

The Northern Athletics Track & Field Championships were held at the Costello Stadium, Hull on Sunday, August 15.

This follows on from his competing in the 1,500m final in the Nationals a week earlier.

These are some of the biggest races in the country for young athletes.

This year is proving a fruitful one for Stanway.

He also won a gold when competing in the intermediate boys' 1,500m at the DSSA Derbyshire Schools Athletics Track and Field County Championships earlier this summer.