Peak Forest Fell Race to return next month

The race will take place on Sunday July 11, starting at 11.15am on Church Lane, in front of the now redundant village shop (grid reference SK115795).

Registration for the race takes place in the Reading Room, which is located at the road junction with traffic lights on the A623. Parking is on the village recreation ground.

The fell race is 10 kilometres in distance with a climb of 198m and sees runners returning year after year to take part.

The Peak Forest Fell Race will take place in July. Stock image

Entrance costs £5 and participants are asked to please bring the correct money. Masks must be worn while in the Reading Room.

A range of homemade cakes will be available to buy after the race along with a hot drink.