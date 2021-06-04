Charity football match in memory of well-known Buxton man

The Gary Bentley Memorial Charity Football Match will take place at Buxton FC’s Tarmac Silverlands stadium on Sunday July 18. Kicking off at 1pm, the match will feature a Prince ‘90/Gaslight XI versus a local select XI, made up of players who competed either with or against Gary’s teams.

Gary Bentley died in November 2020, aged 62 after a long illness. A stalwart of the local football scene, Gary was involved with Buxton FC, Taverners League, Hope Valley League, Ferodo management and local discos.

Covid restrictions meant numbers at Gary’s funeral were limited so a group of friends have organised the charity match in his honour. It was initially due to take place in May but had to be postponed due to the covid rules.

After the game in the clubhouse, there will be a disco run by Huw Ellis, a trophy presentation, raffle organised by Paul Jenner and hopefully a live band called Legacy.

Anyone interested in donating a raffle prize is asked to deliver it to the Silverlands social club on the morning of the game.

All money raised on the day from gate receipts, players subscriptions, bucket collections and the raffle, will be donated to the Mind charity.

Admission to the game will be £3 for adults, with all juniors going free.