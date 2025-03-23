High Peak AC athletes in action for Derbyshire in East Midlands inter-county Sportshall Championships

Derbyshire team featuring High Peak AC athletes

Junior athletes from High Peak AC earnt their Derbyshire vests by being picked for the county in the recent regional inter counties Sportshall Championships held in Grantham on March 1st.

Nine High Peak athletes were part of the 70 strong Derbyshire team of athletes aged between 9 and 14 years. In the under 11 age group the selected High Peak AC athletes consisted of Georgie Riley for the girls team, and George Murcott, Bertie Johnson and Laurie Swain-Fossey were key members of the boys team.

In the under 13 boys team there were a further 3 High Peak athletes with Rafe Johnson, Charlie Hanshaw and Gil Swain-Fossey. Isabella Curwen starred in the U13 girls team. Isabella’s brother Scott was selected for the U13 boys team but unfortunately picked up an injury before the event and could not compete. Finally, our one under 15 representative was Charlie Wardle. For three of the High Peak stars (Georgie Riley, George Murcott, and Charlie Wardle) it was their second year of competing for the Derbyshire team in the champs.

Sportshall consists of a series of indoor running, throwing and jumping events with the young athletes each participating in 3-5 events and attempting to finish as high as possible and so scoring top points for the county team. Competing against 4 other counties in the East Midlands region, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, the Derbyshire team were competitive in all the age groups.

High Peak AC team representing Derbyshire

The atmosphere in the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre where the championships were held was vibrant and lively, with music pumping and the spectators noisy, the action was fast and furious throughout! Derbyshire competed hard all afternoon with some outstanding performances from the Derbyshire teams including the High Peak athletes in events such as the 1-6 lap races, standing long jump and vertical high jump, javelin throws, and obstacle races.

At the end of the competition the final positions were announced in front of anxious athletes and their supporters, with wins and regional champions for the under 11 girls team featuring High Peak’s Georgie, and the under 13 girls team featuring Isabella. For the under 13 girls the win here meant they were to go through to represent the East Midlands region in the national finals to be held in Stoke on April 12th. A great achievement! Sadly, the under 15 boys team featuring Charlie missed out on joining them coming second to Leicestershire and Rutland by just one point. Better luck next time boys.

A week later the High Peak athletes were back in action competing in the last of 6 matches in the Derbyshire Sportshall league held in Chesterfield. A 16 strong High Peak AC team turned out with some outstanding performances to cap out a fine season and securing 3rd place in the league behind winners Chesterfield AC, and Amber Valley and Erewash AC, but ahead of the mighty Derby AC.

The highest finish was for the under 13 boys coming in second place. In the sportshall league the more athletes that turn out the more points could be scored, and if the league were based on points per athlete High Peak would have won! A remarkable achievement for such a small club that definitely punches above its weight!

Anyone interested in trying out or joining this tremendously friendly junior athletics club that enjoys all forms of athletics – running, jumping and throwing – aged 7 to 17, just come along to one of our regular 1 hour sessions at the Buxton Community School Sports hall on Saturdays 9.30am or contact Club Secretary Keith Tolley at [email protected] for more information.