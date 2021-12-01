Morecambe boss warns his players to learn lessons ahead of Buxton FA Cup clash

Stephen Robinson has warned his Morecambe players that they must improve if they want to avoid FA Cup embarrassment at Buxton. The Shrimps go into the game following a 4-0 defeat at MK Dons.

The Shrimps travel to Buxton hoping to win a place in the FA Cup third round draw.

They will face a boisterous 3,500 sell out crowd and the BBC sport cameras as the lowest-ranked side left in the competition hunt a huge shock.

Morecambe head to Buxton smarting from last weekend’s 4-0 loss against MK Dons at the Mazuma Stadium, a result which saw them drop to 20th in the table.

Robinson said: “They need to learn quickly because we’re repeating ourselves over and over again.

“Some people need to learn what they are very good at. The hardest bit of football is simplicity and realising what you’re good at – and some think they’re good at certain things that they’re not.

“We’ve tried to help them and will continue to try to help them, and they need to learn quickly.”

Officials at Buxton are reminding fans that the ground will open at 10.45am, ahead of the 12.45pm kick off.

The match is all ticket, with no payment on the day. Alcohol will be served until 11.45am only in the ground. Anyone trying to gain admission under the influence will be refused entry.

The Silverlands is also a no smoking in the stadium.