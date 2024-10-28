Buxton boss praises all-round team display after crushing Market Needham

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:04 BST
Buxton made it two wins in a row after hammering Needham Market 7-1. Pic: Phil Peat Photography.
Buxton made it two wins in a row after hammering Needham Market 7-1. Pic: Phil Peat Photography.
Delighted ​John McGrath hailed a brilliant all-round team display after watching his Buxton side thump Needham Market 7-1.

The Bucks swept to their biggest ever win at National League level with a scintillating attacking display.

Tom Elliott led the way with a hat-trick during a man-of the match display.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better week,” said the Bucks boss. “We got six points and played some fantastic football

“Tuesday night was a dig your heels in and be hard to beat type of performance, but today you saw us at our best with some free-flowing football.

“We haven't been playing badly, but goals have been coming at the wrong time for us. Today we got a good early goal and got a second and third, it gave the boys the feeling to go and play

“The energy levels were fantastic, it was an all-round really good performance. We created chance after chance and I am delighted for Tommy getting his goals.

“We will park the results and enjoy the day but games come thick and fast. The fans have been fantastic, we had around 100 travelling to Chester on a Tuesday night.

“Today they were loud and vocal and it means a lot to the lads and we hurt the same as them when we lose.

“Today I hope they enjoyed the performance and the goals.”

Hat-trick hero Tom Elliott said he hoped the win would mark a turning point in the season for an inconsistent Buxton who have lost seven games already this season.

“We have got a really good style of pay,” he said. “We dominate possession in most games.

“The problem early was set pieces, we seem to have fixed that. Now it seems we are really good for 30 mins but don’t score and then get hit on the break.

“Teams at his level are really good at defending in blocks and countering.

"On Tuesday we did to Chester what teams have been doing to us. We might have had a turn of fortune.”

Buxton this signed Mitch Rose on a permanent basis. The 30 year-old brings plenty of experience to the club following spells with Mansfield Town, Notts County and Grimsby Town.

