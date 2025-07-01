The dash cam has all the features of a £100 device - but at a fraction of the price | Wowcher

A dual-channel HD dash cam with front and rear protection is now just £25 thanks to a Wowcher deal – and it’s selling fast.

This dual channel, 1080p dash cam might be all you need to feel safe and secure on the road. And it's only £25.

That's thanks to a 50% voucher deal on Wowcher, that links you back to Just Gift Direct, and it's proving popular with more than 300 bought so far.

It's not surprising to see it selling so well, because twin-channel dash cams can cost more than £100, especially with features like HD footage, motion detection, and a 170-degree field of view.

The addition of a rear camera gives you all-round protection | Wowcher

It even has a large LCD screen to help you quickly skip back through footage.

The dual channel aspect means you get two cameras - the main camera faces forward and there's a second smaller camera to face behind you.

This gives you double protection, but it will mean a slight more complex wiring job - easy enough for someone with basic DIY skills.

Data needs to be stored on a memory card, and there isn't one included in the package, but a small one can be bought for around a fiver.

It's fitted with a lithium polymer battery, and even has night vision, so it's a very high-spec dash cam, and it's amazing to see it priced so low.

If, that is, you're quick enough to catch the Wowcher deal.