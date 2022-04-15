Garden furniture ideas: the best outdoor furniture still in stock 2022, including outdoor tables and chairs
Get outside and enjoy the summer with one of these excellent outdoor tables or dining sets
No surprise that the major retail trend of the moment is garden furnishings, from outdoor heaters, to parasols, to firepits. The days are getting longer, and the weather is hinting at summer. Of course, having a well heated, well shaded garden is great - but then you need somewhere to sit and enjoy drink, or, better yet, a lingering meal. Enter, outdoor furniture - which is also flying out of warehouses.
The downside to this is that many outdoor furniture sets and tables have started to sell out, as people seek to turn their gardens into an al fresco paradise.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish and durable outdoor furniture still in stock, so you can prepare for a long, lovely summer in your backyard.
Made Jala Garden Dining Set, Acacia Wood and Black
Made from acacia wood and with Nordic inflected styling, this dining set is the height of sophistication. The woven seats on the (stackable) chairs look great, and are comfortable to sit on.
With either four or six seats, depending on your requirements, it’s a spacious table ideal for an evening repast. Easy to assemble, too, though you will need to purchase a cover to protect it from the elements.
Key Specs: Height (cm) 75 Width (cm) 161 Depth (cm) 90 Weight (kg)12.4
Lois Garden Sofa
Rattan is in fashion this season, and this durable seat from M&S combines the style of a rattan seat and the sturdiness of a metal base. Some assembly is required, but it’s the work of moments.
M&S offer a ten year guarantee this garden sofa will last, so you can buy in confidence.
Key Specs: Seat height: 42 cm Height: 82.5 cm Width: 145 cm Depth: 65 cm
Copacabana garden coffee table in rattan-style resin and glass
If space in your garden is more compact, this resin and glass garden table looks elegant, but is just the right size for drinks on the terrace. The glass top is tempered - so a hot coffee cup won’t crack it.
Beautiful and bijou.
Keys Specs: Dimensions (cm): Height50 x Width52 x Depth52 Weight (kg): 5
Marlow 6 Seater Garden Table & Chairs
For larger spaces, this dinner table set is the stuff of al fresco BBQ dreams. Six chairs means you’ll have space for all your guests. The table is topped with toughened glass for long-lasting wear, while the cushions are also weather repellent.
Finished with an environmentally friendly weather resistant coating, for ease of use (you won’t have to carry it indoors when it rains). The armless chairs are stackable for easy storage.
Key Specs: Table: H76 x W170 x D90 cm Chairs: H88 x W57 x D58.2 cm
Seat height: 47 cm Side chairs: H88 x W48.5 x D58.2 cm
Swara Garden 4 seater Round Dining Set, Natural Polyrattan and Glass
This is a stylish, timeless piece of furniture from Made, who search factories around the world to find excellent furniture.
A mixture of polyrattan and glass, the only assembly required is to attach the legs. We love the look of this dining set - perfect for enjoying a coffee and reading the paper in the morning sun.
Key Specs: Height (cm) 74/ 86 Width (cm) 100/49 Depth (cm) 100/ 59 Weight (kg) 15.2
Marta 4 Seater Rattan Sofa Set
If you want garden furniture designed for general sun-lounging, this sofa set will provide hours of comfort. With two loveseats and a coffee table, the sofa boasts thick padded cushions.
With a five year protection plan, the rattan design means it will only look better as weather wears it.
Key Specs: Sofa 62cm H x 145cm W x 75cm D
Table 30cm H x 60cm L x 60cm W
Overall Product Weight 45kg
Alexander Rose Pine Gleneagles 8 Seater Table
This 8 seater table looks gorgeous, and has eco-credentials to make you proud.
Made from sustainably sourced pine, it’s ideal for outdoor entertaining, and ensuring your party can enjoy everybody’s company.
There’s also space for a parasol, so you’ll be able to enjoy it when the weather starts truly baking.
Key Specs: Width: 188cm Depth: 188cm Height: 77cm
Charles Taylor 6 Seater Wooden Picnic Table
There’s nothing more nostalgic than a picnic sat at a genuine picnic table. It comes fully-assemble, and is hand-finished.
Made in Britain from FSC Timber and Scandinavian Redwood. With rust-proof galvanised zinc bolting, which is also weatherproof, it’s built to last.
It comes with a 20-year timber rot free guarantee.
Key Specs: Width 150cm Height 74cm Depth 133cm
Cox & Cox Ravenna dining set rectangular
This simple, classic dining set would look perfect in a country garden - or bring a touch of elegance to a city home. Made from acacia wood with a washed finish and elegant slatted design.
With a large rectangular table and two benches with soft grey cushions, it’s just what you need for family dinners. For added convenience, the benched simple slide under the table when not in use.
Key Specs: Table : Total: Height 75 x Weight 177 x Depth 102cm
Bench (x2): Total: Height 52 x Weigh 132 x Depth 40cm