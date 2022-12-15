Piers Morgan has spoken out about his friend, and fellow broadcaster, Freddie Flinoff’s condition after he was airlifted to hospital following a car crash. Flintoff was taken to hospital on Tuesday (December, 13) following his involvement in a high-speed crash while filming for the latest series of the BBC’s popular car enthusiast show, Top Gear.

Morgan told talkSPORT he had made contact with the family and said: “I’m told it was a pretty serious crash and that Freddie’s going to be OK, but it might be a little bit more serious than first appreciated”

He added: “I’m told he’s going to be OK, which is great news, but I’m also told it was a pretty nasty bang and that he’s had surgery and is recovering now and we’ll have to wait and see. I’ve been in contact with them privately but I just want to wish him and his family - Rachel, his wife - all the very best and I think we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that the big man comes through all right.”

This is not the first time Flintoff has been involved in an accident while working as a Top Gear co-presenter. In 2019, during his first year on the show, Flintoff lost control of a motorised trike, the Time Bandit, when racing at 124mph against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

Freddie Flintoff spoke about the experience after, saying: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

Previous BBC Top Gear presenters have also been involved in dangerous crashes while filming for the show. In 2006, Richard Hammond who was a mainstay of the car programme in the 2000s and early 2010s, nearly lost his life in a crash filming for the show.

While filming in York’s Elvington airfield, a dragster Hammond was driving spun while travelling at 288mph. The presenter suffered brain damage and was in a coma for a period of time. However, following his recovery he returned to the show alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio eventually departed and joined The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, which they presented together.

What happened to Freddie Flintoff?

The former England cricket captain was reportedly filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. The location has featured frequently on the show throughout its 33 series’ run since rebooting in 2002.

BBC confirmed the 45-year old was taken to hospital via air ambulance, and according to the Sun, it’s understood that Flintoff’s injuries are “not life-threatening”. Filming for the BBC show has been postponed.