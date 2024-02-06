Closure of the High Pavement risks becoming a rival for the Crescent in terms of years required to sort it out. Photo Jason Chadwick

As tourist season is just around the corner more people will be flocking to Buxton but there are areas of the town which do not give the right impression for those visiting and of course those who live and work here as well.

There are run down buildings and rubbish piling up and some of the grot spots include the High Peak Borough’s Council Yard and associated buildings and the High Footpath.

In 2022 ago Derbyshire County Council wrote to High Peak MP Robert Largan to confirm that the authority will be carrying out work to clear the path, on the A6 Bakewell Road, to ‘improve the appearance and allow a more detailed assessment of the wall and adjacent woodland to identify any hazards present which could affect highway users’.

High Peak Borough Council's offices on Market Street. Photo Jason Chadwick

However, two years on the path is still an eye sore.

Fairfield Road is known as the gateway to the town but rubbish lying in the streets and empty fridges in the front garden do not create an appealing gateway for anyone to drive past.

Roddie MacClean, director for Vision Buxton said: “The Council are being very opaque about who they are talking to, other than that it is an older persons housing provider.

“At the time that the, then incoming, Labour administration took over and scrapped the previous administrations plans to award themselves planning permission for some very banal housing and demolition of the Victorian houses we were all told how open the discussions would be about a new use - I‘m sure I was told that they would be seeking expressions of interest and that the public would be consulted on the various options. “Admittedly a lot has happened in the world since then!.”

Fairfield Road provides a grimy welcome to Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

He said that the retention of the old buildings ‘just makes sense’.

“Particularly in the context of a recent Royal Institute of British Architects report which states that re-use of existing fabric should be the default position and also that High Peak Borough Council has itself declared a climate emergency.

“From Buxton’s point of view a much more mixed use or at least mixed housing type scheme would be better for everyone than just more of the same retirement village and the existing buildings would bring at least some of that.”

He said the Council will cite having to get the most money for the site.

Waste on the former Pennine Aggregates site at Staden. Photo Jason Chadwick

“But my fear is that, if you worked out what the value of the buildings would have been when they were in reasonable condition, before being abandoned and allowed to rot, and then take into account the amount of Council time expended in keeping them secure and in paying consultants to come up with, firstly, a development brief and then proposals submitted for planning in 2018 and now in discussion with a new developer, then I suspect they are giving the land away, despite arguing that what they have achieved is best value.

He also notes that not listed and omitted from the Conservation Area, the building nearest the Market Place was an early Buxton Fire Station.

Robert Largan said: “Buxton is a great place to live and raise a family. But there are far too many grot spots that need fixing.

“From the High Path to the challenges we all know about on Fairfield Road, there is a lot of work needed to make Buxton even better.

Volunteers from Buxton Town Team giving Spring Gardens a tidy up. Photo submitted

“I helped secure an extra £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre but, frustratingly, we’re yet to see much progress from the Council.

“I’m constantly raising grot spots with the Council and pushing them to take action and drive up street cleaning standards.

“It helps when residents report issues so I would strongly encourage local people to report these grot spots either to the Council or to me, so I can take up with the Council on their behalf.”

However it is not all doom and gloom for the town as there are people giving up their time to make the area a better place.

Buxton Town Team Lesley Caddy said: “In common with every other town, Buxton has its share of ‘grot spots’ on private land.

“However, our volunteers - along with members of other local community groups and organisations - work hard to improve the look of the town. “Ongoing initiatives include projects on The Slopes, Ashwood Park and in the Pavilion Gardens.

Local businesses help the Town Team with the annual Spring Clean. Photo submitted

“Events include the annual spring clean, involving community volunteers of all ages, and monthly litter picking sessions around the town.

“These initiatives rely on the goodwill of our members and the support of the borough council and local businesses.

“We always welcome new recruits, so if anyone would like to join us in making Buxton a better place to live, work and visit, they can find out more by visiting our website – wwwbuxtontownteam.org.”

The Buxton Advertiser approached High Peak Borough Council for comment about the town’s grot spots on January 22 and have still yet to hear back about any of the council’s plans on how to tackle to run down areas.

What do you think needs to be done to improve Buxton and the surrounding areas? What should the council be focusing on? If you could change one thing in the town centre what would you do?