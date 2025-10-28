Remembrance Parade will march through the streets of Buxton

The Buxton Remembrance Parade will see troops, cadets, scouts, brownies and emergency service march through the town to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers.

The parade will be led by Fairfield (Buxton) Brass Band, from Buxton Market Place to the Cenotaph at 10.35am on Sunday November, 9 and be under the control of Colour Sergeant James Chapple from Buxton Army Cadets.

The parade will be followed by the Civic Parade from the Town Hall with The British Legion, our Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Louise Potter, The High Peak Mayor’s representative, Councillor Linda Grooby, and Councillors.

This will then be followed by the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph, on Buxton Slopes.

The standards march on and the Buxton Remembrance Parade will make its way through town on Sunday November, 9. Photo Jason Chadwick

One of the team of organisers, Michael Hilton, said: “Once again, thank you to the Buxton Community Choir, who will accompany Fairfield Band and the assembled crowd, with hymns and The National Anthem.”

The service at The Slopes starts at 10.50am, and will be led by the Reverend Andrew Parker and the Rev’d Sandra Doore.

Michael said: “As the buglers play The Last Post we will be closing Terrace Road for the two minutes silence while we remember.

“After the two minutes, as the buglers play Reveille, Terrace Road will be opened again for a little while.”

Wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph during the service, by Civic leaders, Representatives of the Armed Forces and many other local organisations.

Anyone wishing to lay a wreath during the ceremony, please report to the steps on the Crescent side of the Cenotaph by 10.35am.

While wreaths are laid, the choir will sing a hymn, Only Remembered.

Michael said: “The song - originally a Horatius Bonar hymn from the 19th century, is in remembrance of those who fell in Wartime.”

After the service the parade will reform and Terrace Road, The Crescent, The Square and Water Street will be closed to traffic.

The Parade will progress, down Terrace Road, through the Crescent, where the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and other Civic Leaders will take the salute, outside the Crescent Hotel, then through The Square to The Pavilion Gardens.

Then there will be a review of all marching groups by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, The British Legion and Civic Leaders.

After the Parade falls out, all are welcome to refreshments in the Pavilion Gardens Conservatory.