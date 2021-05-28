Chapel Carnival cancelled for 2021, organisers confirm

The event, which usually takes place in June, is the latest of the High Peak’s traditional carnivals to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Posting on Facebook on Thursday night, organisers said: “We are sorry for the delay in announcing that the carnival is cancelled again this year.

“We were hoping that we could work with the restrictions but with the new variants emerging and the crowd management regulations it has proved impossible.

The Chapel Juniors FC float in Chapel Carnival 2019

“We are hoping to organise some events later in the year including a produce show with Townend Community Garden group, watch out for details.

“Father Christmas is also booked again for a tour of Chapel. Dates and routes to be confirmed closer to the season.”

Carnivals in Buxton, Whaley Bridge and New Mills have all been cancelled for this year. However organisers are hopeful some small scale events will be able to take place.