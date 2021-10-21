Buxton's Big Conversation returning next month

Dubbed BBC2, the event in the Methodist Church on the Market Place will build on the first ground-breaking Big Conversation, an online event which drew up a list of themes which the community felt were priorities for the town.

BBC2, which is being organised by Transition Buxton, Buxton Town Team, Buxton Civic Association and Vision Buxton, aims to gather more information about these ideas and find ways of making progress in tackling them.

Ideas from BBC1 ranged from a call for more affordable housing, to a jump-on, jump-off transport system, and green roofs on bus shelters.

Buxton's Big Conversation will return on November 8

Next week, the Advertiser will feature some of the big ideas that arose in BBC1 to inspire the community to action.

Everyone who lives, works, studies, owns property, or runs a business in Buxton is invited to join BBC2 which will run from 2.30-5.30pm. The event is free, including goodies from the Pig & Pepper Bakery at break time.

It is not necessary to have participated in the first conversation to join the second. To help the organisers with numbers of goodies and chairs needed, everyone interested is asked to register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/180076542787.

To assist those who might need support in order to be able to attend, a small number of travel and childcare bursaries are available. Please contact [email protected] for details.