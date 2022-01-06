Buxton woman whose flat flooded with raw sewage says she wants to be evicted

More than five weeks ago Rebecca Blunden’s flat at Chatsworth Lodge flooded with human waste after the communal drains backed up.

Despite being told the property is safe to return to, Rebecca says there is still human waste leaking out from under her floorboards and in her kitchen.

The 45-year-old said: "I never thought I’d say this but I want to be made homeless. I want my landlord Great Places to evict me so I can move out and move on.”

Rebecca Blunden in her wrecked flat which was flooded with human excrement

An online fundraiser has been set up by the community aiming to give Rebecca the money for a deposit for a new home and to replace her belongings which are contaminated.

She said: “I can’t explain how grateful I am. It means the world to me.”

Rebecca said her housing association money has still been paid to Great Places even though she can’t live in her flat.

She said: "I have done nothing wrong. I didn’t cause the blockage but Great Places aren’t even taking my calls now.

"I’m being made out to be the bad guy because I refuse to go back to a place still covered in human waste and I turned down another flat which was down a dark alley with no lights. That is no good for me because I have PTSD from a previous incident and just couldn’t live there.

"I’ve had enough.

"This money will be my fresh start and a chance to start again. Thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Simon Robinson, Director of Neighbourhoods at Great Places Housing, said: “We have carried out a thorough clean of the property which has been inspected and signed off by the Environmental Health team at the council. We have not been able to find evidence of any further issues raised by the customer, however we have offered to replace the flooring and carry out additional work unrelated to the leak.

“We are not able to evict a customer where there are no grounds to do so. If a customer wanted to give up their tenancy they are able to by giving us notice.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bev-scott.