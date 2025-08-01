A new project between Buxton Community School and Connex Community Support has seen intergenerational bonding, reduced loneliness and breaking down stereotypes as the older members of the community have met with the younger generation.

Back in January 2023 Emma Wilson, who runs the Befriending Service for the charity which specialises in helping older people, approached BCS Sixth Form to see if students would be interested in a social meet up with some of her service users.

Jackie Cruse, head of sixth form at the school, said: “For both young and old, the idea was to widen their social contact, have fun together and build a mutual respect for each other.”

The level 3 Health & Social Care students were keen to get involved, the group started in February 2023, and has met during term time ever since.

As the group has now left the sixth form a special afternoon tea was put on to mark the success of the initiative.

Jackie said: “This friendship group has been so much more than just a fortnightly gathering. “In its quiet way it is helping to reduce loneliness one conversation at a time.

“In a world where isolation can creep in unnoticed, especially for older people, this group helps break that silence.”

But she said it was not just older people who gained something special here.

She said: “The beauty of this initiative lies in its mutual benefit; it’s about connection across generations—young and old coming together not just to share stories, but to build bridges. “Sixth Formers learn from the lived experiences of older friends, and they in turn discover a renewed sense of relevance.

“Through their actions, Sixth Formers are helping to dismantle the unfair stereotype of disaffected and disengaged youths and demonstrate that there are far more young people eager to make a difference than is often acknowledged.

“These young people are helping to change perspectives, strengthen our community, and are proof that age is no barrier to kindness.”

Special guests attending the event and celebrating this collaboration included ex-BCS Headteacher and now Trustee of Connex, David Brindley; Doreen Hails, who first established the Health & Social Care course at BCS; Sally De Pee, Community Engagement Officer for Jon Pearce MP, and Mayor of High Peak, Councillor Dom Elliott-Starkey.

Connex CEO Gill Geddes said: “Connex are very proud of their befriending service and would love to extend it into other secondary schools in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.”

The charity also supports older people after a hospital stay, with transport, visits at home, shopping, using digital technology and personal care whilst also supporting young people with additional needs.

With many charities and statutory services having been cut or reduced, Connex finds its assistance increasing in demand.

The charity is therefore always looking for more volunteers to help with the various aspects of their work.

If you have some time to spare and would like to be involved, please contact 01298 23970 or [email protected] for further information.

Additionally, there are a few places left at BCS Sixth Form for September 2025 entry; if you

would like information or to make an application, please contact Head of Sixth Form, Jackie