Local supermarket mass unwrap to highlight plastic misuse

A Mass Unwrap event will take place in Buxton Morrisons on Saturday 29 June 10am - 12noon.

Supermarkets used 900,000 tons of single use plastic last year! Plastic particles can now be found in everything from sea water to breast milk. Some plastics take hundreds of years to degrade if they ever do. This robust adaptable material both uses natural resources and damages the environment from production to disposal. That is clearly not sustainable and needs to change.

Inspired by Surfers Against Sewage, Transition Buxton will be drawing attention to the enormous amount of single use plastic that the retail food industry sends home with us every time we shop in supermarkets as part of their Plastic Free Community Campaign, on 29th June.

Buxton has already been awarded Bronze Plastic Free Community status and is now working towards the Silver level. Some 50 businesses, schools and local organisations signed up to eliminating most single use plastic from their operations, now the Plastic Free Champions are aiming to take it to the next level including recruiting more operators to make the commitment to reduce their negative environmental impact.

Plastic Recycling at Morrisons

A “Mass Unwrap” event will take place on June 29 10-12noon at Morrisons Supermarket in Buxton.

If you visit the store on 29th June you will be offered assistance to strip off the unnecessary plastic wrappings and leave them behind. It would be helpful if you would bring your own reusable containers as this will increase the range and scale of plastic that could be left behind.

The plastic gathered on the day will be sent for recycling through the store’s existing scheme. The team at the Buxton store tell us that the big cage in the entrance foyer, where people can recycle stretchy and film plastics, is filled and emptied daily.

Derek Bodey from the campaign team says: “We are grateful to the team at Morrisons Buxton for welcoming this activity in their store.”