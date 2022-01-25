Passengers will love rail firm's full service return

LNER full service set to resume for all the family (photo: LNER)

February 14 will again see all LNER services, excluding pre-planned engineering works, operate along 956-mile East Coast route.

Travellers to and from London, East Midlands, Yorkshire, North East of England and Scotland will benefit.

London North Eastern Railway trains between King’s Cross, Leeds and Lincoln, temporarily reduced as a result of staff absences, will also return.

Commuters will love Valentine full timetable reintroduction (photo: LNER)

LNER MD David Horne said: “We are delighted to announce we will be increasing our timetable from February 14, connecting even more customers across our route just in time for Valentine’s Day and half-term school holidays in parts of the country.

“Like many in the transport sector, we have been impacted by staff absence due to COVID and had to make some changes to our services to minimise inconvenience for our customers.

"We are now seeing fewer staff absences and expect that to continue, so we’re looking forward to increasing our services and encouraging more people to discover our destinations and legendary customer experience.”

Also making a comeback are the company's famous freshly cooked full breakfasts and range of hot meals, reintroduced in First Class as on-board catering offer is enhanced.

A wide selection of food and drink is also available as part of Let’s Eat At Your Seat service in Standard, where customers can place their order using a QR code and have snacks served directly to them.

Tickets are no w on sale for a number of LNER journeys through to May 13 with offers including fixed-price LNER Family Return Tickets and savings of up to 20 per cent off LNER advance tickets for group bookings of between three and nine people.

Customers can book direct, fee free and with ease using LNER’s mobile App and website as well as signing up for live journey updates providing latest information.

LNER’s Seat Sure service enables customers to select and reserve their own booking so they can travel with confidence, knowing they have the comfort of a seat for the duration of their journey.

This can be done up to five minutes before planned departure. Fee-free ticket changes are also available should travel plans change with option of changing journey or opting for eVoucher without any admin fee before 6pm the day before original journey. And there’s One-Click Delay Repay if trains are delayed by 30 minutes or more.

LNER is also enhancing its popular rewards scheme for loyal customers. LNER Perks offers two per cent credit back on LNER journeys and £5 credit for signing up. More than 300,000 people have already joined, extra benefits and further exclusive offers recently introduced to members with more incentives to come.