More than 1,100 people sign petition to keep Buxton’s Hawthorns care home open

A petition has been started after it was announced the Hawthorns in Buxton is under consultation for closing and more than 1,100 people have signed saying they want to keep the residential care home open.

The Buxton Advertiser reported in July the Salvation Army’s The Hawthorns residential care home is under consultation for closing in November and if it goes ahead the residents who are currently there will need to find alternative housing and staff will lose their jobs.

In response to this news Claire Bateman started a petition to try and keep the centre on Burlington Road open.

In a statement with the petition she said: “For 90 years, The Hawthorns Care Home has been a cornerstone of our community providing love, care, and sanctuary to generations of residents.

“Now, with the threat of closure looming due to decisions from The Salvation Army, these vital services and the comfort it brings to many are at risk of disappearing.

“The Hawthorns is more than just a care facility; it is a home where elderly residents are treated with dignity and compassion.

“The staff are dedicated, the environment is nurturing, and the peace of mind it provides to families is invaluable.

“Closing this care home would not only displace its current residents but also dishearten a whole community who cherish it.”

She said beyond the immediate impact on residents and staff losing their jobs, the closure would have ‘significant repercussions for the wider Buxton area’.

Claire said: “Let us come together to urge The Salvation Army to reconsider this decision.

“We propose they explore alternative financial or operational solutions to ensure The Hawthorns remains open.

“Join us in this fight to secure a future for The Hawthorns Care Home and protect the well-being of our elderly residents in Buxton.

“Please sign this petition to save The Hawthorns and uphold the legacy of care and community it represents. Together, we can make a difference.”

Signing the petition Sue said: “The Hawthorns has been home to my Mum for the past 18 months.

“We have nothing but praise, heartfelt thanks and admiration for the staff who working so tirelessly and compassionately for their residents.

“Their dedication is second-to-none and it will be such a sad, sad loss to Buxton if The Hawthorns has to close its doors.”

Another campaigner Joanne agreed and said: “My auntie resides in this home, she needs stability more now than ever after the loss of her beloved husband my uncle. “Change isn't something she should have to deal with right now especially when she is also suffering from dementia.”

The Salvation Army has 11 care home and day care facilities across the UK and The Hawthorns is one of six which were given notice of the closure.

The announcement came after the charity said it will be transitioning from providing residential care for older people to grow its community-based support model.

Salvation Army Director of Older People's Services Glenda Roberts said: “Our residential care homes are places of great love and care, but they do not have the specialised clinical expertise required by an aging population who are increasingly developing more complex conditions.

“Our buildings would also require significant modernisation.”

To sign the petition visit change.org/p/save-the-hawthorns-care-home-in-buxton