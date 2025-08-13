High Peak MP Jon Pearce recently asked the Secretary of State to restart discussions on creating a new health hub for Buxton, where all major health providers were under one roof.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land had been purchased by the Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust on the old bottling site back in 2018 and plans were approved for a new £20m health hub – but the funding was never given and since 2023 the plans have been shelved.

Following Mr Pearce raising the issue in the House of Commons, the Buxton Advertiser approached the NHS Trust to get their views on the move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We continue to look for opportunities to take forward the development of health services in Buxton. It follows the previously well documented announcement by the previous Government that the Buxton New Hospitals’ Programme expression of interest had been unsuccessful and the equally well documented squeeze on NHS finances generally.

The former Buxton Water site which was purchased with the idea of becoming a new health hub for the town was discussed in parliament by the High Peak MP and Secretary of State - now Derbyshire NHS Health Trust and High Peak Borough Council react to the news. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We continue to scan for any suitable funding opportunities that may arise and to explore any and all avenues as they present to try and unlock national funding for Buxton health developments. As soon as we are in a position to announce something more tangible we will.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a new 10-year plan for the NHS, which will focus on several things including digitalising the NHS, preventing people getting sick instead of curing those who are ill or injured and moving away from current hospital-centric model of the NHS to one that places a heavier focus on care in local communities – what the government calls the ‘Neighbourhood Health Service’.

The previous plans would have seen Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Buxton Medical Practice, Stewart Medical Centre, Elmwood Medical Centre, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, DHU Health Care and Blythe House Hospicecare, all be based out of the same building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “As a council we remain committed to working with partners to improve health facilities in Buxton (as we do across the Borough), and should the opportunity arise to take the Buxton hub proposals forward, we would look to play our part in any future development.”

The news was well received by our readers - Derbyshire County Councillor Melandra Smith for Buxton North and East said: “I'm keen on bringing a birthing centre back.”

Gabby Mitchell-Ronson suggested that the old halls of residence would make a good health hub, while Andrew Totton said the town needs more entertainment.

He said: “We need a cinema, bowling, mini golf and such for the ever growing community with it's central location to restaurants and town centre.

“I agree we need a health hub but I don't think this is the appropriate location especially with the renovation to the town coming I think the entertainment hub would better complement the plans.”