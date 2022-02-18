Storm Eunice: Derbyshire school closing early
A Derbyshire school has said it will close early today due to Storm Eunice.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:36 am
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:37 am
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the High Peak area, warning that flying debris could result in a danger to life and damage to buildings and homes is likely.
With that in mind All Saints C of E Primary School in Youlgrave has said it will close at 12noon, and parents are asked to make arrangements to collect their children.
Many Derbyshire schools have already broken up for the half term, but we’ll bring you details of any further closures as they are announced.